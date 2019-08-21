Teacher in St. Clair County charged with sexually abusing child at early learning center

MARGARET, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child has turned himself in to St. Clair County deputies.
Austin Greenway, of Odenville, has been charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and school employee engaged in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.
Authorities say Greenway turned himself in on August 20 after charges were presented following an investigation.
The Margaret Police Department contacted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office into allegations of sexual abuse of a 9-year-old child at North Valley Early Learning Center and the after-school program, deputies say. Greenway had been employed there for two years as a teacher.
Greenway was booked and released on a $50,000 bond.
