94-year-old Irondale woman honored for her work with the atomic bomb during World War II

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An Irondale 94-year-old super senior is recognized for her wok with atomic bombs during World War II.
Grandmother Jennie Nevels spent four years during the 1940's as a timekeeper at the Oak Ridge, Tennessee facility where the first nuclear weapon was made.
As part of National Senior Citizens Day on Wednesday, the folks at Visiting Angels caregivers gave Nevels the Super Senior award, complete with a cape.
Nevels recalled her exciting and interesting time in Oak Ridge.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.