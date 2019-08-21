Will Devlin Hodges make the Steelers roster? Here’s why it’s possible.

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WBRC) - Devlin Hodges is doing everything he can to be a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2019.
Considering the Steelers already have three other quarterbacks on roster, it’s going to be a challenge, especially with Hodges signing as an undrafted free agent. However, the former Samford standout has used his first two preseason appearances to show the Steelers coaching staff and NFL something that the FCS already knew: the 23-year-old Samford alumnus can play.
In his two appearances, Hodges threw for 79 yards on 8 of 14 passing against Tampa Bay in his debut then on August 16 completed 2 of 4 passes for 38 yards. He has a touchdown in each game. His touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ game can be viewed below.
Hodges’ biggest challenge is undoubtedly who he’s facing within the depth chart. Veteran starter Ben Roethlisberger obviously claims on of the roster spots, while 2017 fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs and 2018 third-round pick Mason Rudolph at the least have a head start on Hodges based on team experience. However, neither have much game experience.
Hodges became a household name during his career at Samford, setting 23 school records before graduating last year. He also became the first Bulldog to win the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in FCS.
As a senior, Hodges led the nation in passing yards per game (398.4), total passing yards (4,238) and total offense per game (417.8). He also broke a number of records in 2018. For the season, he set a Samford record in single-season passing yards, throwing for 4,238 yards. The record broken was also owned by Hodges.
For his career, Hodges set the record for all-time career passing yards, with 14,584. The previous record was held by Steve McNair of Alcorn State, who earned the 1994 Walter Payton Award. Hodges also set FCS records for career completions and attempts.
