West Alabama job fair looks to fill hundreds of positions

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works is teaming up with Shelton State Community College, Mercedes supplier Moeller Tech, and the Tuscaloosa Area Career Center to fill hundreds of jobs coming open in west Alabama.
West Alabama Works Bibb County Outreach and Hiring Event will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bibb County Career Academy located at 17191 Alabama 5 in West Blocton, Alabama 35184.
Folks who attend can apply on site for jobs with 18 companies looking to hire people for positions in west Alabama. Those jobs include manufacturing jobs with Mercedes or some of their suppliers.
"There’s a lot of plants that are coming in. Mercedes actually has a plant coming in that area. And so there are going to be a lot of jobs in the coming months. So what we want to do is make sure people are ready for those jobs. So that’s why we have these type of events,” explained Donny Jones, CEO or West Alabama.
The event is free to the public.
