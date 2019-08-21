USA Today names Hamburger Heaven as best place to get a milkshake in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Grab a straw!
USA Today named Hamburger Heaven as the best place to get a milkshake in Alabama.
“This 37-year-old burger chain, with four locations in and around Birmingham, somehow manages to serve notable rich shakes made with low-fat ice cream. The peanut butter and banana shakes are particularly popular (and Hamburger Heaven will combine the two upon request),” USA Today said on their website.
Check out the list of best places to get a milkshake in every state at this link.
