University of Alabama traffic study could make driving around the state safer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday the state is putting more than $3 million into a traffic safety study and campaign to make Alabama roadways safer.
$1.9 of that grant money goes to the Center for Advanced Public Safety or CAPS at the University of Alabama. A team of more than 20 people will look at crash and traffic crime information from around the state of Alabama. That information will come from state troopers, police and sheriff’s deputies. Researchers will try to determine where the most incidents are happening. That way law enforcement will know where to put their resources to better police those areas.
“We can put this on a map for them. We can give them the hot spots where a lot of the crashes are happening,” according to Rhonda Stricklin, associate director for CAPS.
Auburn University and the Alabama Department of Public Health are also getting portions of that grant money.
