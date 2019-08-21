Some Tuscaloosa County Schools on heightened alert after man escapes from state custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Four Tuscaloosa County Schools are on heightened alert after a man in state custody escaped from DCH Regional Medical Center Wednesday morning.
The four schools include:
- Tuscaloosa magnet schools-elementary
- Tuscaloosa magnet schools- middle
- Arcadia elementary
- The Alberta School of performing arts
Naviez Devaughan Smith was pulled over by state troopers around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, while driving through a construction zone. Smith, who faced charges after being pulled over, told troopers he had shortness and breath and was taken to the hospital. He escaped shortly after.
The surrounding schools were placed on “secure perimeter” around 11 a.m., meaning no one could go in or out of the building. The lockdown lasted 30 minutes before it was downgraded to a “heightened alert."
Smith remains on the run. He is facing escape charges in addition to other charges.
