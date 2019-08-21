Shelby County warns folks about out of state gangs targeting metro areas

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crime spree that stretches across the entire county - a string of car break ins that happened a few months ago.
Having so many in so little time brings investigators to consider the possibility the Felony Lane Gang is a suspect. Investigators want to make sure the public is aware of the traveling gang.
Captain Kevin Turner works for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and he says the break ins they are investigating happened in parking lots of parks, Starbucks, Walgreens, and many other places stretching from Highway 280 all the way to Highway 119 in Alabaster. There is no evidence that points to the gang being responsible, but it’s never ruled out.
“We always want to be vigilant of their activity in the area,” Turner explains.
Which is why they have a warning for you and what to make sure folks know exactly who these people are and what they are after. Investigators say they target big neighborhoods or parking lots then do whatever it takes to get inside your vehicle looking for anything valuable - even if it’s bills or bank statements because it’s a one way ticket into your finances.
“There is always a threat of them coming through, you know we got the interstate system through the county or through the metro area so you know they are mobile and they’re moving in. They are looking for affluent counties and cities to hit,” Turner explains.
These criminals are from all over, but the ones caught in this area are most often from Georgia or Florida.
“They come in, strike for a few days and then before you know it, they’re gone. They’re gone to other communities in other states,” Turner says.
They blend in, dressing and acting like people from the community, but investigators say they are up to no good. “Just trying to catch people off guard to see if they can take advantage,” Turner continues.
They move so fast that sometimes people don’t know they are a victim until they start seeing money missing from their bank account.
“They are targeting money, bank accounts, financial accounts, and that’s what they’re in the business for. So you know they are taking that information and they’re going to use it to their advantage," Turner states.
The best way to avoid this is never leave your purse in the car or any valuable. The same goes for any bills or bank statements.
