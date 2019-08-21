Road signs aimed at preventing hot car deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s estimated that every year, 38 children die as a result of being left in hot cars.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is again using the slogan "Look Before You Lock."
It encourages people to check their back seats for kids and pets before they lock their doors.
It can be found on electronic billboards on major roadways across the state.
Cars can heat up to dangerous levels in only minutes and children are more susceptible to heat stroke than other portions of the population.
