Pelham High School makes security upgrades

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham High School completely revamped their security measures this summer.
When you come to the Pelham High School, the main entrance is going to be a little different. Not only will you have to come through the main door, there is now a security checkpoint.
Having this second checkpoint allows anyone who comes into the school to conduct all their business without ever having access to the main building, unless allowed by the office.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield says they also hired a second SRO for the school.
“Because we have over 1,000 students at Pelham High School, the square footage on this campus - just the building alone is over 200,000 square feet and so putting another SRO along with the security entrance and the surveillance and the communication that we have, we really feel like we are in good shape when it comes to school safety of all of my school,” Dr. Coefield says.
They also added more than 100 surveillance cameras. “I think we have over 250 cameras now on this campus to serve as a deterrent and also just so that we know it’s going on,” Dr. Coefield explains.
Speaking to the SRO, he says the extra cameras are great in case he hears about something happening he can go back and look at an incident if needed, but day to day his job is face to face interaction.
“Our SROs are more about building relationships with our students in our community. This is just preventive and making sure we have everything we need in place again security is more than just about hardening the schools hardware it is about the culture and the environment of our schools,” he explains.
