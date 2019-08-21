Northport city council raises city sales tax by a penny

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport City Council voted in favor of raising the city’s sales tax during Monday’s council meeting.
The city’s portion of sales tax will go up one cent in October. Shoppers are now paying 9 cents on every dollar spent, so that will rise to 10 cents on every dollar.
The move comes several months after the city of Tuscaloosa decided to do the same. “I supported it because I felt like it was a need for it. And that it will certainly be able to do some things in our city we have not been able to do before,” Northport Mayor Donna Aaron said Tuesday.
The change could mean an additional $5 million in sales tax revenue for the city.
