2 new arrests in connection with Kelsey Starling’s death

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have made two more arrests in connection with a deadly July 4th boating crash on Smith Lake.
Nick Bowling Suggs, 50, and Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, both of Decatur are charged with criminally negligent homicide, according to ALEA.
Kelsey Starling, 26, of Troy died in the crash in Rock Creek.
Charges were handed down after a Winston County Grand Jury convened earlier this week.
William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur, was booked into the Winston County jail in July on a charge of Boating Under the Influence.
Efforts to recover Starling’s body resumed Monday morning and will continue through Friday.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.