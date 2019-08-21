Man recovering after mobile home fire in Shelby

SHELBY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man drove himself to an area hospital after his mobile home in Shelby caught on fire.
Authorities say there was a report of an explosion and that the mobile home and a camper behind the mobile home were on fire when they arrived. The two fires have been extinguished.
Crews arrived around 3:35 a.m. to the residence off Shelby Highway 71 near Spring Creek Road.
The man said he lives at the residence and that he was the only person home when the fire began.
