Illegal trash dump found at Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Illegal dumping is an on-going problem in the city of Birmingham and on Tuesday, we found a spot where someone dumped construction debris in the Ruffner Mountain Nature Preserve.
We found what looks like an entire house dumped in the back of the old East Side park. We saw a dish washer, carpet, the top of someone’s stove and even their mailbox piled up. We’re told someone cut the locks on the park’s gate before dumping everything.
"It does appear that an individual or company that does home remodeling has decided to instead of pay dumping fees for their construction debris to dump that in the eastside park,” Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams said.
A number of concerned residents reached out to Birmingham city councilor Hunter Williams. His office filed a report with the mayor’s office. Williams says illegal dumping is an on-going problem in the city.
"A lot of times people think they can cut corners and not pay the dump site fee and that’s not the case. The city of Birmingham will do whatever we have to do to make sure that we find that are illegally dumping..that we enforce what the Alabama state law will allow us to enforce..and that we go one step further and make sure that they will not be doing business within the city of Birmingham,” Williams said.
If you are caught illegally dumping, you could face hundreds of dollars in fines. We’re told the city is planning to step up code enforcement efforts in the coming year.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.