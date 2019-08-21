Homicide investigation underway in Southtown section of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday evening in the city.
Authorities confirm they were called to the 900 block of 24th Street South around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a person shot.
When police arrived, they found a currently unidentified person suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects are in custody. No additional details are available.
If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Birmingham PD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
