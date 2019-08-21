Homewood corrections officer terminated, charged with theft of property

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood police have terminated a corrections officer following an internal investigation based on a theft complaint.
A warrant for 31-year-old Tiffany Purifoy, of Tarrant City, was obtained for theft of property through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
Police arrested a man on an outstanding warrant in late July. Investigators say when he bonded out he lodged a formal complaint that he was missing some money.
That investigation resulted in Purifoy’s arrest.
The amount of money missing is undetermined, but is enough to warrant a felony charge, which would be a minimum of $500.
Purifoy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday morning.
Her bond was set at $2500.
