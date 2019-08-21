Homewood corrections officer terminated, charged with theft of property

Tiffany Purifoy (Source: Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff | August 21, 2019 at 1:57 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 2:07 PM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood police have terminated a corrections officer following an internal investigation based on a theft complaint.

A warrant for 31-year-old Tiffany Purifoy, of Tarrant City, was obtained for theft of property through the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Police arrested a man on an outstanding warrant in late July. Investigators say when he bonded out he lodged a formal complaint that he was missing some money.

That investigation resulted in Purifoy’s arrest.

The amount of money missing is undetermined, but is enough to warrant a felony charge, which would be a minimum of $500.

Purifoy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Wednesday morning.

Her bond was set at $2500.

