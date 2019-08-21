FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms possible Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We saw several showers and storms form right around sunset yesterday evening. We are now left with cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s. We can’t rule out patchy fog in locations that received rain yesterday. We’ll start the morning mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. By this afternoon, widely scattered showers and storms could develop. I think the coverage of rain will be smaller this afternoon compared to yesterday evening. Latest models are hinting our best time frame to see storms will be in the evening hours. Temperatures will remain hot this afternoon, but most locations should remain below heat advisory criteria. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures around 100-105 degrees.
FIRST ALERT: We’ll continue to have several opportunities to see showers and storms over the next five days. Storms that form will always have the potential to produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail and heavy rain. I still don’t see any organized threat for severe storms this week.
NEXT BIG THING: A boundary to our north will drop closer to the Southeast by this weekend. Meanwhile, tropical moisture from the Gulf will spread northwards. The combination of these two will enhance our rain chances around 60-70 percent Friday through Monday. With increasing cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures are expected to drop below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It should be a nice break from the heat, but the humidity levels will likely remain high.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: The latest guidance from NOAA and the Weather Prediction Center has most locations in North and Central Alabama receiving 1-3 inches of rain through the next seven days. Once again, this is great news since many locations are seeing drought conditions.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Chantal formed last last night in the Northern Atlantic Ocean. It will likely remain weak and stay out over open water for a few days. It should not impact the United States. Rest of the tropics remain fairly quiet. We’ll watch a disturbance that could move through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend that might enhance our rain chances across the Southeast. I do not expect any development with this system. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather information.Have a wonderful Wednesday!
