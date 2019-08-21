FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered storms possible Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We saw several showers and storms form right around sunset yesterday evening. We are now left with cloud cover and temperatures in the 70s. We can’t rule out patchy fog in locations that received rain yesterday. We’ll start the morning mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. By this afternoon, widely scattered showers and storms could develop. I think the coverage of rain will be smaller this afternoon compared to yesterday evening. Latest models are hinting our best time frame to see storms will be in the evening hours. Temperatures will remain hot this afternoon, but most locations should remain below heat advisory criteria. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures around 100-105 degrees.