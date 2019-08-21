Dr. George French preparing to say goodbye after 23 years at Miles College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College's long-time president prepares to say goodbye to become the new president of Clark Atlanta University.
Just weeks after Dr. George French tendered his resignation, we sat down with French to talk about his accomplishments at Miles College.
On that list, a deal still in the works to add a West Campus that will include a performing arts center, athletic facility, and a center for public policy.
French jokes about it saying, “As I am leaving, people are laughing because I am working every single day and I will until the very last minute because I have loved being a part of this community and absolutely love Birmingham, the people, the citizens, everyone from the Governor’s office that have been so helpful.”
He says adding the West Campus will expand Miles College five times the size it was when he became president. Even while serving as vice president, French remarks about his role in capital improvement.
As president, Miles added a North Campus after acquiring the old Lloyd Nolan Hospital property, new residence halls, and a student center which now bears his name.
One of the biggest accomplishments gives Miles not just a national footprint, but a global one.
Miles College is hosting a send-off for Dr. French on Monday, August 26. The community celebration is set for 5 p.m.
