Doctor warns about getting flu shots too early

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Flu season starts in the fall, so it’s still a few months away. But Dr. Alexis Mason suggests if you get a flu shot now, you may need a second one if the flu season lasts longer than expected.
“You usually don’t get the flu during the summer, but you could. Which is why we say hey, you may need a second dose,” Dr. Mason said.
Mason recommends all her patients at Maude Whatley Health Services in Tuscaloosa get a flu shot. She said last year, the shot was 30 to 50% effective.
It could provide some protection to you and those around you.
“That’s also time you’re not missing from work, time you’re not missing from family, because we’ve had to isolate some people because it was going around their family and saying look, you’ve got to remove yourself,” Mason continued.
Flu season generally runs from October to April. One dose of the flu vaccine lasts for about 6 months. Most of the flu vaccine for this year becomes available in September.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.