Do you know the warning signs of heat stroke?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heat related medical problems can range from minor to serious.
Medical professionals group heat related problems into four different categories.
Warning signs can start with something as simple as cramps and muscle aches. They can progress and get more severe.
“Heat exhaustion is where you are starting to feel tired, your temperature might get elevated. The next spectrum would be heat illness. So now you’re having some organ damage. You might have manifestations of it, if I drew blood and looked at your kidneys, they might be affected,” said Dr. Irfan Asif, Chair of Department of Family and Community Medicine.
The final stage is heat stroke. That includes central nervous system symptoms.
“Meaning I’m feeling dizzy. I’m feeling lightheaded. I’m combative, aggressive, different personality. So there is a spectrum of what you might see,” said Asif.
More signs of Heat Stroke
*High body temperature (above 103)
*Hot, red, dry skin
*Rapid pulse
*Dizziness
*Unconsciousness
“And that’s really when you need to get somebody in a tub. Rather than calling somebody and having them transport them to the hospital, you want to start cooling them right away," said Asif.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.