Do the feds recommend setting your thermostat to 78 in the summer?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a lot of social media outrage about an alleged government suggestion that the best temperature to set for your home thermostat is 78 degrees…in the summer.
As we found out, the government is now saying something else.
ENERGY STAR, which is a joint program of the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy, recommends keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer and when you are away the Energy Department says keep your house warmer than normal to save money. Some reports say as high as 85 degrees and 82 degrees when you sleep. That got the internet in an uproar. So we reached out to the EPA.
“The ENERGY STAR program has not released a report on this topic. The ENERGY STAR program is not recommending that thermostats be set to 78 degrees F or any other temperature during the cooling season,” Melissa Sullivan, an EPA spokesperson said.
“In order to save energy, the ENERGY STAR website recommends owners of programmable thermostats increase the air conditioning temperature setting by 7 degrees F when homes are unoccupied and by 4 degrees F when occupants are asleep. The website illustrates this approach with an example of pre-programmed, energy-saving temperature settings in some programmable thermostats (which includes a 78 degree F setting). All thermostats are designed to allow for adjustment to ensure personal levels of comfort when people are in the home,” Sullivan said.
