Curry HS football begins a new era in search of a new culture

CURRY, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era begins at Curry High School with the football program having a new head coach, and with the change the Yellow Jackets hope to establish a new culture, of winning. Jeff Foshee is the new head coach at Curry, he’s a former University of Alabama player under Gene Stallings.
“We are going to work and we are going to be physical,” said Foshee. “The players have come ready to work and listen and it has been fun to see that. That foundation is going to help us in the long run.”
Curry has not had a winning season since 1996, but the Yellow Jackets did reach the state playoffs last year finishing with a 5-6 record. Curry opens the season on the road Friday at Addison.
