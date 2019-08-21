Birmingham police officer accused of excessive force disciplined twice in 2019

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham police officer accused of punching a female inmate had already been disciplined by the police chief, according to personnel records obtained by WBRC.
The records WBRC requested from the Jefferson County Personnel Board and received Tuesday afternoon show officer Stephon Green has faced discipline twice in 2019. In January, Green was issued a letter of censure for a traffic stop last year where he forcibly removed and searched the driver’s shoes without ever arresting the driver.
In February, Police Chief Patrick Smith suspended Green for three days for failing to give a sobriety test to a Birmingham police officer the department says was impaired at the scene of an accident on Highway 280 in December.
Green’s attorney tells WBRC that Green and other offices on scene thought the officer in question was experiencing a medical issue.
Personnel records show Green is accused of cursing at a citizen and exhibiting conduct unbecoming of an officer in April.
Earlier this month, Green was placed on administrative leave without pay after being accused of striking a prisoner at a hospital who was handcuffed to a bed. Green’s attorney tells WBRC the prisoner had struck Green several times with a free hand before he hit her and that the use of force was justified.
Green had hearings with Chief Smith and other department commanders on Tuesday regarding hospital incident and the conduct unbecoming allegation. As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no indication of a decision by Chief Smith.
Officer Green is on administrative leave without pay.
