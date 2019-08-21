Anniston council formally opposes move to de-annex entire council district

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s mayor and council are now on record opposing a proposed move to de-annex about a fourth of the city and annex it to Oxford.
By a unanimous vote, the council formally opposed the move by a non-profit group called Forward 4 All to de-annex all of Ward Four, its businesses and industries, and even two public schools and a private school, and annex it into the neighboring Oxford.
Four of the council members also voted to add an amendment to authorize city attorney Bruce Downey to hire outside lawyers, if necessary, to fight the move.
Downey, who wrote the resolution, called out the Forward 4 All group for “pursuing an unprecedented, irresponsible agenda, calling for the large-scale de-annexation of property comprising Ward Four of the city of Anniston.”
Downey's resolution lays out several legal arguments, and says the group speaks only for its members, and not the residents of Ward Four.
Before the vote, Draper said the effects would be devastating. “Principally, there is a state of Alabama constitutional prohibition and a federal constitutional prohibition, against the impairment of the obligation of contracts,” Draper told us.
"What that means is, the city has certain bond debt. And if this annexation were to occur, then that would greatly reduce our tax base, quite frankly, and would impair our ability to meet those debt obligations," Draper added.
New Flyer of America, which makes green-energy city buses, and Tyler Union, a defense contractor, are among the Anniston industries that would be affected by the move.
Draper says no one in Anniston’s city government, Oxford’s city government, or the legislature has publicly proposed the measure.
State Senator Del Marsh has said he’s been approached by group members requesting him to introduce a plan that’s made the rounds of social media.
“There are consequences that I don’t believe a lot of people really thought about when they initiated this,” said Millie Harris, who represents Ward Four.
Harris opposed the amendment offered by council member Ben Little to hire an outside attorney because she thought the move was "premature."
Little said hiring an outside attorney would be a proactive move.
Stephen Turner, an attorney who’s part of the Forward 4 All board, told WBRC in an August 1 interview the main goal was “regional development,” and that raising their property values could be “a collateral benefit.”
"We didn't know it was as far along as it is now," said Little.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.