ALABAMA cancels concert because of Randy Owen’s health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Country supergroup ALABAMA postponed weekend concerts because of health issues for lead singer Randy Owen.
ALABAMA was supposed to play at the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre at Bristol Dragway in Tennessee, and then a separate show in Georgia.
Tony Conway of the Conway Entertainment Group said, "Randy Owen has been advised by doctors that he cannot perform this weekend as he continues treatment for vertigo and migraines."
Those concerts will be rescheduled.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.