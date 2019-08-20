Will Pelham build a new city hall?

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham city councilors haven’t held meetings in their building since it was closed five months ago due to mold earlier this year. Monday night, they talked about their options moving forward.
The decision made was to dive deeper in exploring the option of a new city hall building.
They talked about three options overall.
The first would fix the current mold and HVAC problems. The second would do the same, plus some renovations to the main floor. The third would be to build a new city hall entirely, and councilors want to explore that option a little more.
They’ve asked the city manager to look into how much a study would cost that would outline the cost and timeline of a new structure.
"The studies with city buildings being constructed that I've been involved with are pretty comprehensive. You put together a team and you hear from your constituents; you hear from not only the people who live here but also the people who work here. You certainly hear from the staff. This is the city hall for the entire city so it's very important to get that input,” says City Manager Gretchen DiFante.
A new building appeals to some council members because the current one has been renovated and revised several times and space is still an issue. They’ll also investigate any other options they haven’t already considered.
In the meantime, meetings are being held in the police department’s courtroom.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.