What’s the difference between an opened and closed door during a fire?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent fire prompted Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue to raise awareness about an issue folks may not even be aware of.
Do you know the differences if you door is opened or closed during a fire?
Smoke can spread quickly if a door is open during a fire. Research studies show 60 percent of people believe sleeping with their door open is the safest in the event of a fire, but it’s the exact opposite.
Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue took a picture of a room after a fire broke out. In it, you can see the inside of the room, but thanks to the door being closed it isn’t as damaged as the outside of the door. Holly Whighim, a fire and life-safety educator for the department, said the toxic smoke is going to take more time to get to you if the door is closed.
This will give you enough time to execute an escape plane or give firefighters enough time to rescue you Temperatures could be 900 degrees in room and 100 degrees in another if the door is closed during a fire.
“We like the saying, ‘Close before you doze.’ It’s an initiative across the U.S. about closing the door before you go to sleep. The could be the difference of life and death and saving your loved ones. In addition to that, check for working smoke alarms. Most fires break out between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.," said Whighim.
So closing the doors to your rooms at home before going to bed or even when you leave the house is something in you can start practicing today. Not only could you or loved ones be saved in the event of a fire but your property too.
