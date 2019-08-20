University of Alabama remembers prominent alum, anchor Nancy Parker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama released a statement on the passing of a prominent alum, award winning news anchor Nancy Parker.
The University of Alabama’s communication and information sciences department said in the statement that Parker used her time and talent as a board member to give back to the UA community.
Parker died Friday when the stunt plane she was riding in for a story crashed in a field in New Orleans. She was a longtime anchor reporter at our sister station, WVUE-TV FOX 8 in New Orleans.
The native of Opelika graduated from the Capstone’s College of Communication in 1988.
The school’s dean released a statement, saying in part, “She was passionate about mentoring rising journalists and teaching them how to tell meaningful stories. Our college is better because of her support and guidance. We will miss her deeply."
Parker was 53 years old and leaves behind her husband and three children.
Her family is setting up a scholarship in honor of her. This new scholarship will be awarded to a senior at Opelika High School, her alma mater.
Read the full statement from the University of Alabama on Parker’s passing here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.