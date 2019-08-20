Tuscaloosa Co. schools addressing packed school bus concerns

TUSCALOOSA County, Ala. (WBRC) - Some parents in Tuscaloosa County are concerned about the number of students on each bus, they feel some are jam packed.
School leaders shared what they are doing to help.
The Transportation director for Tuscaloosa County Schools said the state limit is around 70 high school students to one school bus. One of the buses a parent complained about last week had about 60 students.
So while technically the jam-packed bus in question was below the state limit, a spokesperson with the school district said they typically like to keep the amount of high school students on the bus to around 50.
She said the transportation department is working on putting extra over flow buses where needed to help create more space on the bus so students are more comfortable riding to and from school.
It’s not uncommon for school buses to be packed start of the school year due to the amount of new bus riders signing up to ride last minute, instead of over the summer. The transportation director hopes to have a more accurate head count of where extra buses are needed in additional areas soon.
