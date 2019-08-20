Shots fired near youth football games held at Bellingrath Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near a youth football jamboree at Bellingrath Middle School.
According to MPD Sgt. Alan Burr, at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the area of South Court Street and Stuart Street in reference to shots fired. At the scene, the officers made contact with a woman who said her home and vehicle in the 00 block of Stuart Street had been damaged by gunfire.
Bellingrath Middle School, located at 3350 South Court Street, is about a quarter mile from where the shots were fired, and at the time of the shooting the school was hosting youth football games. The Central Alabama Youth Football League posted about the shots on its Facebook page, saying the league’s board and coaches made the kids get on the ground once the shots went off.
WSFA 12 News has reached out for more information.
