Pelham to receive $97,000 in first year of gas tax increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The price of gas is going up starting September 1. For local cities, that means a boost to roads budget.
The gas tax is expected to generate $192 million statewide in the next year. At Monday night’s city council meeting in Pelham, they created a Transportation Plan to establish where that money will go.
The state estimates the city of Pelham will receive $97,000 in the first fiscal year. The Transportation Plan identifies potential uses for those funds.
“There are two projects that we’ve potentially identified. One is part of the annual paving program that the city does every year anyways. And the second is potential work for Huntley Parkway which is another city street that needs some remediation,” says Pelham City Engineer Chris Cousins.
They’re not sure when the state plans to distribute the funds. The city has started their budget talks and through that process they’ll decide where the money will go.
