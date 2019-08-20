New prices and reduced routes expected for MAX buses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Price and route changes are on the way for MAX bus riders starting in September.
The Birmingham Jefferson County Transportation Authority met with Birmingham leaders Monday to present their 2020 budget.
The new budget is reducing routes by 35%, according to interim director Frank Martin, and raising prices.
Martin said the changes are due to a lack of adequate funding from city council.
The transit authority plans to raise the $1.25 fare to $1.50 starting September 19.
“In 2020, we’ll take it from $1.50 to $1.75. Then, in 2021, we’ll take it from $1.75 to $2.00,” Martin explained. “So, opposed to increasing the fare up to $2.00 this September, we’re going to phase it in.”
The city says the transit authority asked for more funding after they’d already made an agreement on another amount.
Martin said the authority will begin calculating how much each municipality should invest earlier in the year to ensure better funding in the future.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.