New farmer’s market on the way to downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is getting a new farmer’s market that officials hope will provide better access to healthy foods for underserved communities.
The farmer’s market will be called the Birmingham Central Market and it will be attached to the central bus station on Morris Avenue downtown.
Crews have already begun moving dirt on the project, which began under former mayor William Bell’s tenure. Current Mayor Randall Woodfin is seeing the project through.
The market, according to the city, will serve the 2,500 to 11,000 bus riders who move through the intermodal facility every day.
The farmer’s market is a joint venture between the city and the Birmingham Jefferson County Transportation Authority, with both providing funding.
The state awarded Birmingham a $50,000 grant to help move the project forward.
“EBT and SNAP payments will be allowed there as well as cash and debit cards. This will make it easier for those folks who may not have a market close by where they will be able to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” city Communications Director Rick Journey said.
The city is also partnering with Pepper Place Farmer’s Market to get local farmers on board.
Once construction is complete, the market will open. The exact day has not been determined.
