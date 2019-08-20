James K. Jones: Keto Lasagna

Line the bottom of the casserole dish with tomato sauce (about half a cup). Spread 1/3 of the Zucchini over the bottom. Evenly spread half of the ground beef over the Zucchini. Top with Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Asagio Cheese. Evenly spread a layer of tomato sauce (about half a cup). Spread another layer of Zucchini, followed by the other half of the ground beef.