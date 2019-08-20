James K. Jones: Keto Lasagna

Ingredients:
4 large Zucchinis'
1 pound ground beef
2 cups shredded Mozzarella Cheese
2 cups shaved Parmesan Cheese
2 cups shaved Asagio Cheese
1 cup Ricotta Cheese
4 cups low sugar/low carb tomato sauce
Sea Salt (to taste)
Cracked Pepper (to taste)
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 small sweet onion, diced
1 teaspoon Coconut Oil
1 teaspoon Avocado Oil
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375. Spray a 9X12 casserole dish with coconut oil spray. In a skillet, cook ground beef with minced garlic, onion, salt and pepper until browned. Drain and set aside.
Using a vegetable “noodle” device, cut the Zucchini on the “Ribbon” Setting.
Line the bottom of the casserole dish with tomato sauce (about half a cup). Spread 1/3 of the Zucchini over the bottom. Evenly spread half of the ground beef over the Zucchini. Top with Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Asagio Cheese. Evenly spread a layer of tomato sauce (about half a cup). Spread another layer of Zucchini, followed by the other half of the ground beef.
Divide the Ricotta into 8 spoonful’s, and dollop evenly over the ground beef layer. Top with Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Asagio Cheese. Evenly spread a layer of tomato sauce (about half a cup).
Top with the remaining Zucchini Noodles, and the remainder of the tomato sauce. Top with remaining Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Asagio Cheese.
Spray Aluminum foil with Coconut Oil Spray, and tightly cover Lasagna. Cook at 375 for 45 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and allow cheese to brown before serving.
