Iraq war veteran remembered, family honored

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of slain Iraq war veteran Mike Gilotti was honored at Hoover’s city council meeting Monday night.
Last week, the city dedicated a bridge to Gilotti on Highway 150. On Monday night, his family was presented with honorary proclamations.
Gilotti was shot and killed outside his Lake Cyrus home in January 2016. Police believe he walked up on a suspect or suspects attempting to break into his car.
The homicide shook Hoover to its core. The police department had already been talking about adding officers. However, not long after the murder, ten new positions for officers were created. Hoover’s police chief said at the time, the homicide was likely the catalyst.
Neighborhood watches across the city also increased.
“One thing that we noticed after Mike was killed was that other neighborhoods started getting interested in OK how do I start my own watch,” said Heather Skaggs, a neighborhood watch captain and liaison to the police department. “There was also a point in time that we had to reassure neighborhoods, yes Hoover is safe. Our neighborhoods are safe but, they’re safe because of neighborhood watch.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.