Hoover ready for Champions Challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover will open the season Friday night in Montgomery at the Cramton Bowl in the AHSAA Champions Challenge, and the Bucs say they’re ready.
“Playing a game of this magnitude the first game of the year against the defending state champions, it’ll feel like a playoff atmosphere which is awesome and that’s what you want,” Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said.
Hoover, who’s ranked number two in Class 7A, will face the 7A defending champs Central-Phenix City Friday night at 7 p.m.
The Bucs and Red Devils previewed the upcoming match-up Tuesday morning during the AHSAA Kickoff luncheon.
Hoover lost in the 7A semifinals to Thompson in 2018.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.