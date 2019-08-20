Homicide investigation underway in Wylam neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Birmingham are investigating a homicide in the Wylam neighborhood Monday evening.
An official at the scene says police were called to 10th Avenue Wylam and Gulfport Street around 8:40 p.m. Monday.
When they arrived, they found an unidentified victim in the middle of the street suffering a gunshot wound. Medics were called to the scene where they pronounced the victim deceased.
No suspect has been identified. Police do ask if you have any information about what happened to call police.
