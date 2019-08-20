Fultondale High School football is ready to come through in the clutch

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The cupboard is far from empty for Fultondale, even with highly talented and versatile Jayson Jones transferring to Center Point High School.
But what Wildcats head coach Don Dover needs is for someone to be the next guy up.
“We need someone to step in clutch situations late in games this season,” said Dover. “We may not have as many playmakers as we’ve had in the past, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be good. We have talent, we just have to come together more as a team, and the sooner the better.”
Fultondale has won the last three class 3A Region 5 titles, including a 9-2 season a year ago before losing in the second round of the playoffs. Fultondale opens the season on the road at 1A power Maplesville on Friday, August 23.
That same night, WBRC kicks off its 31st season of Sideline. The show will air every Friday during the Fall at 10:25 p.m.
