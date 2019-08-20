Friends, family pay tribute to man shot by off-duty police officer

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Javaon Ousley was remembered Monday - not because he was killed last week by an off-duty police officer, but because he lived.
Monday would’ve been the 20th birthday of the incoming Alabama A&M sophomore.
A large crowd returned to the scene of last week’s shooting--a basketball court at Knoxville Homes, close to where he lived as he spent the summer working in the Honda plant in Lincoln--to pay a birthday tribute to Ousley with a balloon release.
Blue, his favorite color, was everywhere--many of the balloons were blue and people wore blue t-shirts bearing his picture and his nickname, "Casper," after the ghost of comic book and television cartoon fame. He earned that nickname playing football "because he could fly," according to an aunt who chuckled as she said it.
Whether the event would be held was uncertain at one point--it was supposed to be a candlelight vigil but the candles got wet in the rain. The rain and lightning of a thundershower apparently threatened it, with only about six cars in the parking lot ten minutes before the release.
Then everyone showed up at once.
Because there were still signs of lightning, a hurried prayer was said, and then the balloons were released. A large number of family members watched both the balloons and the arriving crowds.
"We've been having a lot of people in the community helping us, supporting us, being here for us. So I expected a lot of people to be here. Of course this rain, you know, a lot of people probably thought we weren't going to continue the balloon release, but we did. But we knew people were coming because they've been by our side from the beginning," said Mary Swain, Javaon Ousley's cousin.
Ousley was shot to death on that basketball court last Tuesday by an off-duty Lincoln police officer during what was, by all accounts, a Facebook Marketplace transaction of some sort. The Talladega District Attorney’s Office is investigating and the family won’t comment on the case until the investigation is over.
But family and friends have found other ways to communicate--through balloons, and through flowers, as someone did to Javaon Ousley's mother, Lakesha Ousley.
“Someone just gave them to me,” Mrs. Ousley told us.
