FIRST ALERT: More scattered storms Tuesday, highs in upper 90s

THE END OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The air temperatures will back off slightly for the end of the week, however the mugginess will keep the heat index near or in the triple digit range at times. Scattered storms and showers will remain in the forecast. In fact, we’re expecting a better coverage of scattered storms for this weekend as a front approaches from the north. We don’t see this front crossing our area this weekend so the the 90º heat will likely continue into next week.