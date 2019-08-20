FIRST ALERT: More scattered storms Tuesday, highs in upper 90s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wet weather should mostly dissipate later tonight with lows in the 70s. Areas that received rain may also have some patchy fog around for the drive in Tuesday morning.
Some of the storms today produced damaging winds and many are without power this evening. The good news is the wet weather helped to improve comfort levels. At one point today, it felt like 102º in Birmingham and at last check the feels-like temperature was in the low 70s.
We’re expecting another very hot day on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and triple digit feels-like temperatures. The good news is we will have more scattered pop-up storms and showers to provide some relief. Hopefully, we will see more rain in the severe drought zones, over Shelby, Jefferson, Bibb, east Tuscaloosa, and Chilton counties.
If you have plans to attend the Heart concert at Oak Mountain, keep an eye on the weather app for the possibility of a pop-up storm in the early evening. We will also need to monitor for the possibility of a strong to severe storm with higher wind gusts. Wednesday will be a similar day, with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index on Wednesday will be topping 100º in the afternoon, with scattered storms and showers likely.
THE END OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The air temperatures will back off slightly for the end of the week, however the mugginess will keep the heat index near or in the triple digit range at times. Scattered storms and showers will remain in the forecast. In fact, we’re expecting a better coverage of scattered storms for this weekend as a front approaches from the north. We don’t see this front crossing our area this weekend so the the 90º heat will likely continue into next week.
