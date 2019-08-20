FIRST ALERT: Another heat advisory issued for Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are slightly cooler this morning thanks to less cloud cover. Many locations are in the low to mid-70s. We should start the morning mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s this afternoon with a few spots possibly approaching the upper 90s. A heat advisory has been issued for parts of North and Central Alabama where feels like temperatures could approach 104-107 degrees. The heat advisory includes most of North Alabama and the western half of the state. We could see some widely scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 30-40 percent. Most of the storms will likely remain below severe criteria, but we can’t rule out an isolated strong storm capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Best chance to see storms today will likely be along and south of I-20.
HEART/BRANDI CARLILE/ELLE KING CONCERT: If you are planning on going to the Heart concert at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater, we can’t rule out a few showers or storms before 8 p.m. I think most of the concert will remain dry and muggy with temperatures slowly cooling from the lower 90s to the low to mid-80s by the end of the show.
FIRST ALERT: Each day will give us an opportunity to see showers and storms. Storms that form will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail, and locally heavy rain.
NEXT BIG THING: Rain chances look to increase in coverage and intensity as we approach the weekend. A weak boundary will stall across the Southeast and be our main focus for storms. Models are also showing tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico combining with this stalled boundary to enhance our rain chances over the weekend. We have increased the rain chances to 50-60 percent Friday and going into early next week. With higher rain chances and more cloud cover, temperatures could drop below average! High temperatures could drop from the lower 90s into the 80s starting Saturday and going into next Tuesday. While temperatures will be cooler, the humidity levels will likely remain high.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: The latest models are trending higher on our rainfall totals for the next seven days. The Weather Prediction Center is now forecasting an average of 1-2 inches of rain through next Tuesday. Some spots south and east of Birmingham could see higher totals greater than 2 inches. We’ll cross our fingers that these totals trend higher. We could really use the rain!
