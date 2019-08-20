FIRST ALERT: Another heat advisory issued for Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are slightly cooler this morning thanks to less cloud cover. Many locations are in the low to mid-70s. We should start the morning mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-90s this afternoon with a few spots possibly approaching the upper 90s. A heat advisory has been issued for parts of North and Central Alabama where feels like temperatures could approach 104-107 degrees. The heat advisory includes most of North Alabama and the western half of the state. We could see some widely scattered showers and storms develop this afternoon and evening. Rain chance around 30-40 percent. Most of the storms will likely remain below severe criteria, but we can’t rule out an isolated strong storm capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Best chance to see storms today will likely be along and south of I-20.