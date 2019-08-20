Councilman continues to work on the future of Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion Field is getting ready to kickoff the high school football season. The Old Gray Lady has seen a lot of work over the summer with new turf being installed.
Saturday, the Birmingham City Schools Kickoff Classic will be held with four city high schools playing a double header at Legion Field.
“Having this event at Legion Field is an opportunity to bridge yesterday to today and tomorrow. A lot of these kids don’t know how significant Legion Field is,” Faye Oates, Commissioner of Birmingham’s Sports and Entertainment said.
Oates wants Birmingham city high schools to host out of state schools in future kickoffs at the stadium.
Birmingham City Councilman William Parker, who also sits on the Park and Recreation Board, said there are big plans for Legion Field coming.
“We are focusing on a youth component as well. How do we look to put youth football fields out there, that will address multiple purpose fields, that will address flag football," Parker said.
He hopes to have a plan in a couple of weeks. “As we move forward, we want to be sure we are thinking outside of the box to keep Legion Field viable for the next 50 years,” Parker said.
