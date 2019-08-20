Birmingham plans to install speed bumps for Echo Highlands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham plans to install speed bumps for a north Birmingham neighborhood.
Echo Highlands is a community just off busy Highway 79. The people there like their neighborhood, but there have been problems of late.
“We really don’t use the front except to check the mailbox. Other than that, we use the back. Like I said it’s too fast. They go too fast,” Connie Steve said.
Steve’s neighbor down the street has had his mailbox hit four times. The neighbor across the street has also had their mailbox hit by speeding vehicles. A fast driver missed the mailbox, but came into her front yard and hit a tree.
“In the morning, it’s sometimes if you clock them it would be about 70 to 75 going down the hill,” Steve said.
The city of Birmingham got permission to install speed bumps along Winewood Road in the community.
“This is new. The city hasn’t allowed this in the past. There is currently only one installed in the city. So this will be the second speed hump, speed cushion in the city - we are excited about that,” Clinton Woods, Birmingham City Councilman, said.
City officials say the speed bumps will be put down and can be removed, if necessary. They are hoping the bumps will work to slow people down before someone gets hurt.
“I think we are all fortunate that it hasn’t been worse. It’s only been mailboxes,” Steve said.
