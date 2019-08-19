WBRC Partners with Dr. Josh Klapow and Tony Kurre to co-produce and air The Kurre and Klapow Show on WBRC FOX6 News’ Streaming Channels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News announced today that it is partnering with Dr. Josh Klapow and Tony Kurre to co-produce and air The Kurre and Klapow Show, available exclusively on WBRC’s OTT app on Amazon Fire and Roku.
Join clinical psychologist, Dr. Josh Klapow, and 40-year rock radio legend Tony Kurre for The Kurre and Klapow Show. You never know what they will be talking about, but chances are you won’t be able to stop watching. Kurre and Klapow - one’s a psychologist, the other needs one!
“Everyone is screwed up in some capacity and most people don’t want to talk about it—but we do,” said Tony Kurre, 40-year rock radio legend and co-host. “This isn’t about therapy - there are topics we all think about, experience and grapple with, but we never just sit down and talk about them,” added Dr. Josh Klapow, clinical psychologist and co-host.
So goes the unique unfiltered fodder of Kurre and Klapow. Nothing is ever off the table. Relationship spats, raisin therapy, lizard brains, what it really means to leave a spoon out on the counter. If it’s entertaining (and sometimes uncomfortable), they’re all in! Now after four years on radio together (and 800+ podcasts later), Kurre and Klapow are bringing a new visual wrinkle to the unexpected calamity that comes out of their mouths.
“No doubt about it – these guys have unbelievable chemistry and bring a down to earth approach to discussions on everyday topics,” said WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “From the first time I listened to Kurre and Klapow on radio, I knew we needed to figure out a way to bring their unique talents to our WBRC digital audiences. With web-based TV (OTT) viewership continuing to grow (56% of U.S. adults classified as streamers according to Nielsen Media Research) it was the right time, with the right guys to bring K&K to the masses! Get ready – it’s going to be a wild ride,” said Gaston.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.