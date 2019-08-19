WBRC Partners with Dr. Josh Klapow and Tony Kurre to co-produce and air The Kurre and Klapow Show on WBRC FOX6 News’ Streaming Channels

“No doubt about it – these guys have unbelievable chemistry and bring a down to earth approach to discussions on everyday topics,” said WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager, Collin R. Gaston. “From the first time I listened to Kurre and Klapow on radio, I knew we needed to figure out a way to bring their unique talents to our WBRC digital audiences. With web-based TV (OTT) viewership continuing to grow (56% of U.S. adults classified as streamers according to Nielsen Media Research) it was the right time, with the right guys to bring K&K to the masses! Get ready – it’s going to be a wild ride,” said Gaston.