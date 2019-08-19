UA students hope “Ripple Effect” of community service projects last for years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday a group of University of Alabama students continued a tradition of helping out at Tuscaloosa’s Central Elementary school.
“It means a lot because the University student population is a really big part of the Tuscaloosa population,” according to Donedra Falls.
She is familiar with both communities. She grew up in Tuscaloosa and now attends the University. Falls joined a more than dozen other college students working with kids here as reading buddies.
“Some of the students will say words and vocabulary words,” Falls continued.
This is part of the “Ripple Effect" community program service program that’s been going on for years between the University and public schools and non-profit groups around the city.
"They’re coming in as mentors. They’re coming in as readers for our boys and girls and as i say it’s helping our boys and girls dream about college,” Central Elementary School Principal Monte Linebarger explained.
UA students have partnered with Central Elementary School for the past five years. They also come to the school several days a week as part of an after-school program.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.