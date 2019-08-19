Summer heat continues, but we may see some rain late week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monday will start off mostly sunny with the sky becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be popping up in the afternoon, most likely across southeast areas.
The bigger story will be the high temperatures in the upper 90s, possibly reaching 100º in areas experiencing the severe drought.
The most severe drought conditions right now are over Jefferson, Shelby, and Chilton counties.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and steamy with widely scattered pop-up showers and storms after lunchtime, so the rain chances through mid-week will remain very hit or miss.
We will be tracking another cold front that will end up stalling before crossing our area on Thursday and Friday. This will be a focal point for rain and storm development so this should help improve the coverage of scattered storms and showers for the end of the week.
Right now I’m seeing the better rain chances with this system north of I-20 but hopefully some rain will develop further south and help out the drought conditions.
