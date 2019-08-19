Spain Park HS Marching Band performs Rhapsody in Blue as the band of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Chris Neugent’s 10 years as the Spain Park High School marching band director, he has seen the numbers grow almost 400 percent.
With that increase in members, it seems everyone wants to perform music. Spain Park will have 190 members perform this year during halftime of the Jaguars football games on Friday nights.
“This is an extremely hard-working unit,” said Neugent. “We have wonderful student leadership that is at the heart of what we do. We have young men and women that care about what they do.”
One of the songs the Spain Park band will be performing this fall is the George Gershwin musical composition “Rhapsody in Blue,” which was written in 1924. The song combines classical music with some jazz influence and the band performs it as the Band of the Week.
