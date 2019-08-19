Schedule for SIDELINE - August 23, 2019 - Week 0

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in Alabama, and we’re ready for another year of SIDELINE!
Check below for a list of the games we’ll be at this Friday night:
Game of the Week: Pinson Valley at Hewitt-Trussville
Calera at Pelham
Hueytown at Homewood
Spain Park at Hillcrest
Central at Paul Bryant
Etowah at Gadsden City
Lincoln at Southside-Gadsden
Briarwood at Vestavia Hills
Northridge at Mountain Brook
McAdory at Helena
Oak Mountain at Chelsea
Huffman at Bessemer City
Fairfield at Jackson-Olin
Mortimer Jordan at Pleasant Grove
Sylacauga at Leeds
Sumter Central at Woodlawn
Hoover at Central Phenix City
Watch SIDELINE this Friday night starting at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.