Schedule for SIDELINE - August 23, 2019 - Week 0

WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | August 19, 2019 at 5:18 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 5:18 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in Alabama, and we’re ready for another year of SIDELINE!

Check below for a list of the games we’ll be at this Friday night:

Game of the Week: Pinson Valley at Hewitt-Trussville

Calera at Pelham

Hueytown at Homewood

Spain Park at Hillcrest

Central at Paul Bryant

Etowah at Gadsden City

Lincoln at Southside-Gadsden

Briarwood at Vestavia Hills

Northridge at Mountain Brook

McAdory at Helena

Oak Mountain at Chelsea

Huffman at Bessemer City

Fairfield at Jackson-Olin

Mortimer Jordan at Pleasant Grove

Sylacauga at Leeds

Sumter Central at Woodlawn

Hoover at Central Phenix City

Watch SIDELINE this Friday night starting at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News!

