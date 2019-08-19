Rain chances increase this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We just went through the hottest weekend of 2019 with temperatures climbing around 100 degrees. The heat will continue this week, but we will now add more humidity into the mix. We are currently dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It is a warmer start to the morning with many locations in the 70s. With extra humidity in place, we are going to see a higher feels like temperatures this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s today with feels like temperatures approaching 105 degrees in many locations. Rain chance this afternoon is around 30 percent. Best time to see storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. East winds at 5-10 mph.