Rain chances increase this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We just went through the hottest weekend of 2019 with temperatures climbing around 100 degrees. The heat will continue this week, but we will now add more humidity into the mix. We are currently dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It is a warmer start to the morning with many locations in the 70s. With extra humidity in place, we are going to see a higher feels like temperatures this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s today with feels like temperatures approaching 105 degrees in many locations. Rain chance this afternoon is around 30 percent. Best time to see storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. East winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Storms that form throughout the week could become strong or possibly severe thanks to the instability in place. The main concern will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail, and heavy rain. We don’t see any organized threats for severe weather this week. The pattern fits our typical summertime routine where they can develop at random. Once the storms form, they typically won’t last too long and slowly dissipate.
NEXT BIG THING: Storm chances will be possible for the rest of the week. Rain chances will go up a little around 40-50 percent. We are not anticipating a big drought reducer from the storm chances this week. Some spots could stay dry for a few days while others could see some heavy and beneficial rain. The biggest drought areas include Shelby and southern Jefferson counties. Sometimes drought-stricken areas tend to stay drier than nearby locations. A weak cold front will inch closer to the Southeast and stall across our area late this week and into the weekend. It will be a focal point for additional showers and storms.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting roughly an inch of rainfall for many locations over the next seven days. Some spots could trend wetter than this. Let’s hope some spots can see more rainfall to help out with the dry conditions across Central Alabama.
COOLING OFF: Temperatures will likely start in the upper 90s today and Tuesday with heat index values around 100-105 degrees. By the end of the week, additional clouds and higher rain chances will hopefully translate in cooler temperatures. Highs could be in the lower 90s by Friday and continuing into the weekend. Our average high for this time of the year is 91 degrees. Just note that the humidity will remain high throughout the week, so feels like temperatures will easily climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
