Pelham City Council to discuss mold options

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham has been presented with three options for fixing the mold issues in city hall. The cheapest price tag is just under one million dollars.
Option one is just fixing the issues causing the mold. This is the cheapest option.
The council is also considering fixing the issues and renovating the entire first floor.
The last option comes in at five million dollars - making it the most expensive option. That option would be to build a new city hall.
The project with the least amount of work will take 12 months to complete. So the city manager is encouraging the council to make a decision as soon as possible so that the work can start.
It is on the agenda for the council to discuss that at Monday night’s meeting, but it’s up to the council on when that decision will be voted on.
